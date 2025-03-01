Real Madrid plot to step up transfer pursuit of Bundesliga star amid Arsenal interest: Reports

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Arsenal target Joshua Kimmich, according to Fichajes.net. The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Bavarians remain engaged in talks for a renewal, although a breakthrough has eluded them so far. Kimmich has been outstanding for the Bundesliga giants over the years, and remains a key figure under Vincent Kompany.

The 30-year-old has registered one goal and 10 assists from 36 games across competitions for Bayern Munich this season, all of which have been starts. Kimmich's contract situation has attracted attention from clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid and Arsenal.

The LaLiga Champions opted against signing a replacement for Toni Kroos last summer following his retirement. With Luka Modric set to turn 40 in September, Los Blancos are likely to seek a new face to orchestrate the midfield.

Kimmich is tailormade for the role and his contract situation is in line with Real Madrid's recent transfer strategy. However, Arsenal are also in the race, with Mikel Arteta plotting to revamp his midfield at the end of the season.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho are both in the final few months of their contract and could be on their way this summer. Kimmich could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta's roster.

Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal star?

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid have Arsenal defender William Saliba on their wish list, according to Relevo. Los Blancos opted against signing a replacement for Nacho Fernandez after he left the club last summer.

That decision has come back to haunt the club, with Eder Militao out with an ACL injury and David Alaba yet to return to full fitness. Despite the situation, the LaLiga giants apparently have no plans to reinforce the position at the end of this season.

Instead, Real Madrid will target defensive additions in the summer of 2026, and have their sights on Saliba. The Frenchman has been rock solid for Arsenal so far, but his contract expires in 2027.

Los Blancos are plotting a cut-price deal for the player at the end of next season, when he will enter the final year of his contract. The LaLiga giants are hoping to convince the player not to sign a new deal, so that he can be available for a reduced fee. However, the Guunners are likely to push for his renewal.

