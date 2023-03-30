Real Madrid plotting audacious transfer raid for 2 Chelsea superstars: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea’s Reece James and Kai Havertz in the summer.

According to Spanish publication Diario AS, Real Madrid are eager to add a right-back to their ranks to provide competition to Dani Carvajal. James is believed to be at the top of their wishlist, ahead of Bayern Munich’s (on loan from Manchester City) Joao Cancelo and Villarreal’s Juan Foyth. In addition to signing a right-back, Los Blancos are reportedly looking to sign a creative attacking player. Chelsea’s Havertz is believed to be a player they admire.

Real Madrid have recently done business with Chelsea, signing Thibaut Courtois in 2018 and Eden Hazard in 2019. According to the aforementioned report, Los Blancos are once again prepared to enter into negotiations with the Premier League heavyweights. The Pensioners need to sell a few players in the summer to balance their books, and the All-Whites are looking to capitalize on the opportunity.

While Chelsea are fond of James and have a deal with him until June 2028, a massive offer could compel them to reconsider their stance.

Havertz, on the other hand, was on Madrid’s radar when he left Bayer Leverkusen for the English side in 2020. The Germany international could be a long-term addition to Los Blancos’ star-studded squad.

Real Madrid will not enter a bidding war with Liverpool and Manchester City for Jude Bellingham

As per multiple sources, Los Merengues want to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham in the summer. However, they are hardly alone in their pursuit of the Englishman’s services, with Liverpool and Manchester City also eager to have him on their payroll.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid will not sign the midfielder if the final price breaches the €120 million mark. They do not want to enter a bidding war with City and Liverpool for Bellingham’s services and wish to see the Englishman choose Madrid for their decorated history and European pedigree.

It is believed that Bellingham will leave Dortmund in the summer, and the German club will be happy to accept a €120 million offer for their star midfielder.

