Real Madrid plotting move for 22-year-old attacker as an alternative to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku as an alternative to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

According to reports from Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside, the Champions League holders have expressed their interest in the France international.

Nkunku has been brilliant for Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig over the years, particularly since last season.

The dynamic forward scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 games across all competitions last season.

His exploits also saw him crowned Bundesliga Player of the Season ahead of players like Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

The Frenchman has been impressive for Leipzig this season as well despite their poor start to the campaign.

Christopher Nkunku asked by Sport-Bild if he was angry with Leipzig for telling him they wouldn't sell him in the summer. "No & I'll explain why. It was the first time in my career my club had said to me that I'm too important to give up. That's a feeling you can't describe."

Nkunku has scored six goals and produced one assist in 11 games so far this season. He has been the shining light for an otherwise underperforming RB Leipzig, who are ninth in the Bundesliga table.

The report claims that Nkunku has also attracted interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona as a stop-gap this season. Real Madrid's interest in Nkunku will be bad news for the London giants.

Carlo Ancelotti's side missed out on the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Frenchman was widely expected to join Los Blancos on a free transfer. However, he eventually decided to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The La Liga leaders also missed out on Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian sensation opting for a move to Manchester City.

Real Madrid need to look for a forward eventually

Real Madrid have been heavily reliant on Karim Benzema in recent years who has been red-hot up front for the La Liga champions.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018, the Frenchman has taken his game to an entirely different level.

He registered 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 matches last season and was key in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumphs.

However, the Spanish side must keep themselves ready for the future with Benzema not getting any younger.

The long-serving forward is already 34 years of age and has missed four games this season with a muscle injury.

A potential Nkunku move to Madrid in January would make this team a serious back to back contender in CL & Liga.

Real Madrid have not struggled without their talisman but could certainly benefit from the signing of a player like Nkunku.

The Frenchman is not a proper number nine but is more of a complete modern-day attacker who can play across the final third. The 24-year-old has already shown that he has an eye for goals and is also quite creative.

If available for the right price, he would be a brilliant addition to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

