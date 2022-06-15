Real Madrid plotting move for 25-year-old Italian international as long-term replacement for Luka Modric - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Inter Milan midfielder Nico Barella as they look to find a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Los Blancos are coming off the back of an incredible season under Carlo Ancelotti, having won the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

During the campaign, Modric has been at the peak of his powers, excelling in the heart of Ancelotti's midfield.

The 36-year-old made 45 appearances, scoring three goals and contributing 12 assists.

He ran the show for large parts of Madrid's season and has been rewarded with a one-year extension, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023.

But given the midfielder's age, Real Madrid will need to replace the legendary Croat sooner rather than later.

According to Fichajes (via TheHardTackle) his replacement may be Nico Barella.

Taylor Davies @taylor_davies77 🏼



Real Madrid a possible destination?

Valverde-Camavinga-Barella



Would be the midfield for Madrid for many years! Can see Nico Barella leaving Inter Milan very soon at this rate. Talented player in possession, so tidy on the ballReal Madrid a possible destination?Valverde-Camavinga-BarellaWould be the midfield for Madrid for many years! Can see Nico Barella leaving Inter Milan very soon at this rate. Talented player in possession, so tidy on the ball 👌🏼Real Madrid a possible destination? Valverde-Camavinga-Barella Would be the midfield for Madrid for many years! https://t.co/iSEx40nTGc

Reports claim that Los Blancos are eyeing a move for the Inter Milan midfielder, who they view as a potential long-term successor to Modric.

Barella impressed for Inter this season, making 48 appearances, scoring four goals whilst contributing 13 assists.

He has four years left on his deal with Inter and could fetch a hefty price.

Real Madrid have already secured the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for €80 million plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old joins 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga at the Bernabeu with Madrid making obvious plans for their future midfield.

Casemiro, 30, and Toni Kroos, 32, are in a similar position to Modric with regards to coming to the latter stages of their careers.

Ancelotti appears to be making the necessary replacement signings to work alongside the veteran midfielders.

Nico Barella not the only Croatian midfielder Real Madrid are keeping tabs on

Lovro Majer has impressed in Ligue this season

Real Madrid have also been linked with Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer.

According to Foot Mercato, Los Blancos are closely monitoring the 24-year-old Croat's progress in Ligue 1.

He has been compared to Luka Modric and the Croatian skipper has heaped huge praise on his compatriot behind-the-scenes.

Majer made 48 appearances last season, scoring 11 goals and contributing 12 assists.

RMAVIDS @RMAVIDS Lovro Majer - Real Madrid’s next signing?



Lovro Majer - Real Madrid’s next signing? https://t.co/fUKWR6NfUO

Madrid are not alone in their interest in the Rennes midfielder, however, as PSG, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are also being linked.

Majer has four years left on his current deal at Roahzon Park given he only joined Rennes last summer from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far