Real Madrid plotting to offer key player in swap deal to sign 24-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a swap deal with Chelsea involving Enzo Fernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni. As reported by DIRECTV Sports via The Daily Mail, Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a move for Fernandez and would be ready to offer Tchouameni in exchange.

The report suggests that Real Madrid want a straight swap deal between the two midfielders without including any cash. Tchouameni's stocks have drastically fallen this season as the Frenchman has struggled for consistency.

He has been booed and jeered by Los Blancos fans of late and he has been heavily linked with an exit. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal have been named as potential suitors for the former AS Monaco star.

Tchouameni has often had to play out of position at centre-back this season due to the ongoing injury crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he has been strongly criticized by fans and critics on several occasions.

Trending

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid in a reported £85 million deal from AS Monaco in 2022. He has made 113 appearances for the Spanish giants so far, winning eight trophies.

Enzo Fernandez, on the other hand, joined Chelsea in a reported £106.8 million deal in January 2023. While the Argentine international had a shaky start to life at Stamford Bridge, he has been really impressive under Enzo Maresca this season.

The World Cup-winning Argentina international has made 87 appearances for the Blues so far scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists. In 25 appearances across competitions this campaign, he has contributed with three goals and eight assists.

Real Madrid join Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Sporting CP defender: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande. The Ivorian has emerged as one of the most coveted defenders in Europe, thanks to his exploits for Sporting.

As claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Los Blancos have set their sights on the 21-year-old as they look to bolster their defensive options. However, they face strong competition from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Diomande joined Sporting CP from Danish side FC Midtjylland in January 2023 and has become a cornerstone in the Portuguese giants' backline. The Real Madrid and Chelsea target has made 82 appearances for Sporting so far helping them win one Primeira Liga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback