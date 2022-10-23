Real Madrid plotting surprise swoop for ex-Chelsea star in 2023: Reports

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Real Madrid, according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.it.

Real Madrid notably won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup last term. Carlo Ancelotti arguably has one of the strongest squads in the world at his disposal.

Despite their exploits last season, Los Blancos further strengthened their squad in the summer. Antonio Rudiger was among the two players they signed ahead of the 2022-23 season in an attempt to bolster their defense.

Apart from Rudiger, Real Madrid also have Eder Militao and David Alaba in their ranks. Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo prove to be ample backup options for the aforementioned centre-backs as well.

However, the European champions are still looking at options to improve their defense. Nacho notably has his contract expiring at the end of the season, prompting the club to look for a replacement for him.

Ancelotti's side have already been linked with a move for Benfica's young central defender Antonio Silva. They are also considering a move for AC Milan's Tomori, according to the aforementioned source.

Apart from Tomori, Real Madrid also have Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar on their radar. Ancelotti has reportedly requested to sign either of the two players ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Skriniar has been on Inter's books since 2017, but has his contract expiring at the end of the season. Los Blancos could thus acquire his services on a free transfers in the summer should things stay the same.

Tomori, on the other hand, only recently put pen to paper on a new contract with Milan. He is now contracted to the Serie A giants until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

It would thus take a huge offer from the La Liga champions to convince the Rossoneri to sanction a move for the former Chelsea man.

How did Real Madrid target Tomori fare for Chelsea?

Tomori notably plied his trade for Premier League giants Chelsea before joining Milan. He rose through the ranks at the Blues' academy before making his senior debut in their 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the league in 2016.

The England international went on to make 27 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea. He helped the side keep eight clean sheets in those matches and also contributed towards three goals.

Tomori, who also spent time away on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County, joined Milan from Chelsea in 2021. He joined the Italian giants on an initial loan deal and went on to make the move permanent.

The defender has played a total of 77 matches for the Rossoneri so far, scoring three goals in the process. He was pivotal in the club's Serie A triumph last season.

Poll : 0 votes