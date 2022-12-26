Real Madrid in pole position to sign 23-year-old Spanish star - Reports

Real Madrid are poised to re-sign Fran Garcia in 2023 if they sell Ferland Mendy, as per Spanish publication Defensa Central (h/t TheHardTackle).

Garcia joined La Fabrica from Bolanos in 2009 but failed to impose himself on the La Liga giants' senior team. Mendy and Marcelo's presence in the team meant that the Spaniard left the Santiago Bernabeu with just one senior appearance to his name.

After a successful loan spell at Rayo Vallecano in the 2020-21 campaign, he joined them permanently last year. Garcia has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 97 appearances across competitions for Los Franjirojos.

The 23-year-old has made himself one of the best left-backs in the country and has caught Real Madrid's eye in the process. Los Blancos are supposedly open to selling Mendy and could sign Garcia as a replacement.

The Frenchman is an able attacking wing-back but falls short when it comes to his defensive abilities. Real Madrid also no longer has the luxury of having Marcelo on the bench after the Brazilian's move to Olympiacos this summer.

Garcia has also admitted that he dreams of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. As quoted by Fichajes, he said earlier this year:

"One of my dreams is to return to Madrid"

He still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Real Madrid legend linked with Brazil national team job - reports

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has been named as one of the potential candidates for the Brazil national team's managerial role following Tite's departure, as per L'Equipe.

The Brazilian tactician vacated his role after the Selecao's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals at the hands of Croatia. Zidane managed Madrid over two separate spells, winning three UEFA Champions League titles among other silverware.

The former Los Merengues midfielder was linked with the France national team job earlier this year. But that avenue seems shut for now given manager Didier Deschamps' reported willingness to continue in the role.

Brazil and Madrid have had an intimate connection in recent years. Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., and Eder Militao are part of the current crop of Brazilian talent at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if Zidane will accept the role if he is approached by the South American nation's board. He has also been linked with the manager's role at Juventus, but former teammate Thierry Henry believes he will snub it for the managerial hot seat at France.

