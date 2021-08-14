Real Madrid prepare €120 million bid for top Ligue 1 attacker - Reports

Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe over the past couple of years. This summer though, it looks like they'll be taking a step further in their pursuit of the explosive winger.

According to reports, the Spanish giants are ready to send their first offer for the attacker in the coming days, which will be about €120 million. Real Madrid have carefully studied the player's situation at the Parc des Princes and believe now is the right time to make a move.

Real Madrid are ready to make a considerable effort and submit a €120M bid for Kylian Mbappé this month.



If PSG refuse the offer, Real Madrid think they will sign him for free next summer.



Paris Saint-Germain are in a delicate situation over Mbappe's future. The 22-year-old is yet to commit his future to the club, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season. As per the story, Los Blancos believe the winger won't continue in the French capital and are waiting for PSG to call them after learning about his decision.

The Frenchman has reportedly set up a meeting with PSG's board that will be held next Monday in which he plans to inform the club of his decision to leave. Should that happen and Real Madrid submit their bid around that period, they'll have a big chance to sign the attacker.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is determined to convince Mbappe to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. If he succeeds, it will be a huge blow to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have been tracking the winger for quite some time

Will Mbappe join Real Madrid this summer?

Considering the winger's situation in Paris at the moment, nothing can be ruled out. He has less than a year left on his contract and will have total control of his affairs if he doesn't renew before next summer. That, coupled with the fact that it is very difficult to resist when a team like Real Madrid come knocking, should keep everyone on their feet.

Meanwhile, PSG might have won the game already with their capture of Lionel Messi this summer. The Argentine will join forces with Mbappe and Neymar in the attack in subsequent games and the prospect of lining up alongside the greatest player in history could be enough to convince the Frenchman to stay put.

