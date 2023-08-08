Real Madrid prepared to make €180 million offer to Kylian Mbappe on one condition PSG superstar must accept: Reports

According to L'Equipe (via Madrid Xtra), Real Madrid are willing to sign Kylian Mbappe if the French superstar publicly declares that he wants to leave PSG this summer.

Despite cementing himself as a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend over the years, Kylian Mbappe is currently in limbo with the club hierarchy.

Earlier this summer, the 24-year-old publicly announced his intention to not renew his contract with the club upon its expiration next summer. Mbappe wishes to play one last season for Les Parisiens before departing as a free agent next year, with his reported destination being Real Madrid.

However, the Frenchman's decision seemed to infuriate the PSG hierarchy. Since then, he has been frozen out of the first team and has trained with the club's 'undesirables', missing out on their pre-season tour of Japan.

Furthermore, Mbappe has also been placed on the transfer market, with PSG desperate not to miss out on a significant transfer fee.

Numerous reports have stated that the iconic player has his heart set only on Real Madrid. While both parties are content with the transfer occurring next summer, things could quickly change.

As per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid want Mbappe to publicly acknowledge that he wants to leave PSG this summer. They would be willing to pay €180 million to sign him if this happens.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe willing to join Premier League for one season before dream Real Madrid move: Reports

As per the Daily Mirror, PSG outcast Kylian Mbappe 'is prepared' to spend one season on loan in the Premier League before securing his dream move to Real Madrid next summer. This would be an ideal situation if Los Blancos aren't able to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner this summer.

Les Parisiens are currently aiming to cash in on the 24-year-old. While they reportedly accepted a mammoth £259 million bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for Mbappe, the player refused to hold talks with them, infuriating PSG.

Since then, PSG are allegedly prepared to loan Mbappe for the 2023-24 season for a 'substantial fee'. Several Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool have been alerted by this possibility and are keeping tabs and discussions with the Frenchman's entourage.

Kylian Mbappe is said to be a big fan of the Premier League and would enjoy the experience of playing there. He would be a massive asset for any club that can afford him, having scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions last season.