Real Madrid preparing to meet PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's mother this week: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to meet Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe's mother this week to discuss a deal.

According to Le10Sport, Fayza Lamari, Mbappe's mother, is set to travel to Madrid this week to discuss a potential move for the French star to join Los Blancos.

According to Marca, Kylian Mbappe's mother is in Doha. PSG plan to have a meeting.

There is already an agreement in principle between Mbappe and Real Madrid.

It is one of the longest transfer sagas in recent memory, with PSG and Los Blancos embroiled in a transfer war over the 23-year-old superstar.

The same report claims that Lamari has already met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with the Parisians trying to tie Mbappe down to a new deal.

Mbappe's mother met with the Emir of Qatar & Nasser Al-Khelaifi. PSG offer:



• €100M signing-on-fee spread over a 2-year +1 in option extension.

• €50M/year.



Kylian's dream is to win #UCL with Paris. He waits to see if he will be well surrounded.

According to AS (via Le10Sport), there is confidence in Madrid that the meeting with Lamari will find a successful one in trying to sign the Frenchman.

The deal would be sorted with Mbappe then given the freedom to announce the move at his discretion.

Marca (via Le10Sport) claim that the French striker is adamant he will not speak of the potential move until the Ligue 1 season concludes on May 21.

PSG and Real Madrid's on and off the field war over Kylian Mbappe

PSG have wrapped up the Ligue 1 title this season with four games left to play.

Mbappe has been instrumental in the Parisians' 11th league title success, having scored a remarkable 22 goals in 31 league appearances.

He was also on the scoresheet twice in PSG's UEFA Champions League demise against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage. The 23-year-old scored in the first-leg of the R16 tie between the two sides vying for his signature.

He then scored in the reverse fixture before Paris came undone in a second-half capitulation. It saw his French compatriot Karim Benzema steal the headlines with a brilliant hat-trick.

The Champions League tie came at a time when Mbappe's future was under intense speculation with Real Madrid circling for his services.





Still nothing signed with Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.



Video from

Kylian Mbappé on his decision for the future: "Nothing has changed - so there's nothing to say right now". Still nothing signed with Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

In January, Los Blancos made an offer of €50 million-per-year for Mbappe, as per BILD. However, the contract wasn't signed back then.

Before that, the two sides were embroiled in a rivalry with PSG taking issue with the way in which Madrid were trying to court Mbappe. Last summer, Real Madrid bidded €200 million for the forward, who drew the ire of the Ligue 1 giants.

Paris director Leonardo commented on the La Liga giants' pursuit of the French star saying (via CBSSports):

"We verbally rejected Real. This proposal, seven days from the end of the transfer window, seems like a strategy from Real to get us to say 'no' and then to say that they did everything to get him before getting him on a free," he said. "For the past two years, Real have had a disrespectful, incorrect, and even illegal attitude as there is no right to directly contact a player. It is unacceptable."

The transfer war over Mbappe has been one of entertainment and has turned a new corner with the star's mother now in the midst of negotiations.

