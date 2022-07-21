Real Madrid president Florentino Perez unwilling to negotiate with PSG for 27-year-old: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly turned down talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a potential summer move for French left-back Ferland Mendy.

Mendy, who has three years left on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, has established himself as a regular starter at the La Liga giants over the past two seasons. The 27-year-old joined Real Madrid from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon for €48 million in the summer of 2019.

[@diarioas] Ferland Mendy as a starter for Real Madrid:-47 wins-14 draws-2 losses

According to El Nacional, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has initiated contact with Mendy and his representative for a possible move to the Parc des Princes. The report further stated that new PSG boss Christophe Galtier is also keen on adding the defender to his squad.

However, Perez has refused to negotiate with his PSG counterpart due to tense relations in the aftermath of the transfer saga involving superstar Kylian Mbappe. Furthermore, the Real Madrid president considers the Ligue 1 champions to be a direct rival in the UEFA Champions League.

Mendy, on the other hand, is open to a move away from Madrid due to a threat to his position as a regular starter. The aforementioned report claims that David Alaba is set to be moved to the left-back position following the arrival of Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer.

During the 2021-22 season, Mendy registered two goals and five assists in 35 matches across all competitions. He helped the club lift the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy last campaign.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe clarifies his reason for rejecting a move to Real Madrid

Earlier in May, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe rejected a move to Real Madrid. He signed a new three-year contract at the Parc des Princes, bringing an end to a long-running transfer saga.

Speaking to BFMTV last month, the Frenchman shed some light on his decision to stay back in France. The 23-year-old said:

"Become PSG's top scorer and the goal of the UEFA Champions League? There are more than that, but both are part of it. Of course, the UEFA Champions League is the clear objective displayed. No more objectives need to be listed. That's what we want. Now we know there is a way."

He added:

"And top-scorer in club's history, I think it can go well. It's going to be something amazing if I manage to do it. But if I continue like this, there is no reason."

