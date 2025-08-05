Real Madrid to promote La Fabrica star to first team and give him the No. 9 jersey: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to promote Gonzalo Garcia to the first team. The academy star will also get the iconic No. 9 shirt.

Garcia joined Los Blancos' youth system from Mallorca in 2018 and has been with them since. He's made 73 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, scoring 30 goals and providing seven assists. He has impressed for the first team under the new manager Xabi Alonso as well.

Garcia started in all six games for the Spanish giants at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer before they lost 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. He scored a goal each in four of those games and provided an assist in another.

As per journalist Alberto Pereiro, Garcia will now be permanently promoted to the first team. He will also receive the No. 9 shirt. Xabi Alonso had labeled Garcia a "typical number nine" after his goal in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg in the Club World Cup group stage. He said (via Goal):

"I had no doubts about Gonzalo. What he's doing isn't a surprise. He's done it many times at Castilla. At least for him. He's the typical number nine, who knows how to wait for his opportunity, who moves well. I'm very happy for him. He has Raul qualities in his movements. There are no decisions regarding the start of next season."

The No. 9 shirt was last worn by Kylian Mbappe after he joined the club in 2024. However, the Frenchman has now taken the No. 10 shirt following Luka Modric's departure this summer.

Former Real Madrid defender shares thoughts on Vinicius Jr's dynamic with Kylian Mbappe on the pitch

Los Blancos signed Kylian Mbappe last summer after he left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Hence, they have Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo Goes, who all prefer to play on the left wing. Former manager Carlo Ancelotti often tried to play 4-4-2 with Vinicius and Mbappe up front, but it failed to make a big impact.

Former Real Madrid defender Rafael Alkorta believes Vinicius should play on the left wing, as he said:

"Since they took him off the left wing, I haven't seen him well. Playing with Mbappe has cost him. They are young and ambitious, but the environment must advise them better. Now is not the time to demand as if I had had a great season."

"Last year, modifying the scheme for him and Mbappe to play didn't work at all. If you focus on performing at your best, the rest will come by itself. Madrid always rewards those who prove their worth on the pitch."

Vinicius scored 22 goals and provided 19 assists in 58 games across competitions for Real Madrid last season, which is arguably underwhelming by his standards.

