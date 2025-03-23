Real Madrid and PSG eye move for Liverpool star in the summer - Reports 

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. They are monitoring the Frenchman's contract situation at Anfield.

Ad

Konate's contract with the Reds is set to expire in 2026. As per Football Insider, the club opened talks with the Frenchman regarding a new contract in October last year. However, they have failed to make any progress.

If they don't agree on a new deal, Konate could be allowed to leave for a transfer fee in the summer instead of going for free in 2026. As such, Real Madrid and PSG are keeping an eye on his situation for a potential transfer. As per Transfermarkt, the Frenchman's market value is €60 million.

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid have had to face numerous issues in defense in recent years, with Eder Militao and David Alaba facing multiple injuries. Antonio Rudiger is also 32 now and hence, the club are looking for defensive reinforcements. PSG are also looking to strengthen their side and add competition to Marquinhos and Willian Pacho.

A potential move for Konate, however, will also depend on Virgil van Dijk's situation are Liverpool. The Dutch centre-back's contract expires in the summer. If the Reds agree on an extension with their captain, they will be open to letting the 25-year-old defender leave.

Ad

Liverpool star set to join Real Madrid in the summer: Reports

As per Football Espana, Real Madrid are set to sign Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer. His contract with the Reds is set to expire in the summer. While the club and manager Arne Slot tried their best to convince him to stay, the Englishman is set to leave.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool's academy and has become one of the best attacking full-backs in world football. He has registered 22 goals and 87 assists in 349 games for the Merseysiders. He's helped them win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League, among other honors.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are keen to sign a right-back. Dani Carvajal is their only traditional right-back and he's currently out due to an ACL injury. Moreover, the Spaniard is 33 and the club are looking for a long-term replacement.

Lucas Vazquez has often deputized in Carvajal's absence but failed to impress. Meanwhile, Federico Valverde has performed well as a right-back but his best position is central midfield. Hence, the Spanish giants are eager to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback