Real Madrid and PSG keeping tabs on Manchester City star: Reports

Real Madrid and PSG are continuing to keep tabs on Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Mahrez joined Manchester City from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of £61m. The Algerian has been an important player for Pep Guardiola's side since then, making over 150 appearances across all competitions.

The winger has helped Manchester City win seven trophies, including two Premier League titles. Despite his contributions, however, Mahrez has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the side.

He has been restricted to just 260 minutes of Premier League action this season. He has started just two matches in the league and was left as an unused substitute in crunch games against Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

With Mahrez continuing to struggle to cement a place in Guardiola's starting lineup, speculation is rife that he could leave Manchester City soon. The Algerian's contract with Manchester City runs until 2023 but he could push for a move away in search of more game time.

According to the report, Mahrez could leave the club as early as January. Real Madrid and PSG have previously expressed an interest in the winger and are reportedly still keeping tabs on the Algerian.

AFCON could hinder Real Madrid and PSG's plans to sign Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez

If reports are to be believed, Real Madrid and PSG could step up their interest in Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window.

However, the former Leicester City is expected to feature for Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January and February. Manchester City will likely have to release the winger for international duty following their Boxing Day fixture against Leicester City. Mahrez will then be unavailable until the second week of February.

With the winger set to miss over a month's action, Real Madrid and PSG might just decide to wait until the summer to pursue a move.

