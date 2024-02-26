Real Madrid reach agreement with Bayern Munich star over deal to join Los Blancos in 2024 or 2025: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with Alphonso Davies for the Bayern Munich defender to join them.

The Athletic reports that Davies has agreed to join Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos in either 2024 or 2025. Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat and director general Jose Angel Sanchez held discussions with the Canadian's camp and asked him not to extend his contract with the Bavarians.

Davies, 23, has been one of Real Madrid's top targets heading towards the summer transfer window. He's also garnered interest from Barcelona and Premier League clubs but his preference has been to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Merengues will now sort out a deal with Bayern that will be below his market value. That's if they intend to get his arrival sorted this summer rather than wait for his contract to end next year.

The Bundesliga giants are still trying to get Davies to sign a new deal. But, they don't him on a free and will look to maximize a fee for him this summer if he doesn't put pen to paper on an extension.

Davies is regarded as one of the most dependable and exciting left-backs in Europe. The pacey Canada international has made 180 appearances across competitions during his time at the Allianz Arena, bagging nine goals and 28 assists.

Ancelotti has dealt with injury issues to his defense throughout this season. The Italian coach currently has the likes of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as left-back options but hasn't always trusted the pair.

Alphonso Davies prefers Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to Neymar

Kylian Mbappe also looks set to be headed to Real Madrid.

Davies could be joined at Real Madrid by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. Reports claim that the French striker is set to join the La Liga giants once his contract with PSG expires at the end of the season.

Mbappe, 25, is regarded as one of Europe's best forwards and finished third in the Ballon d'Or podium last year. He's been in scintillating form this season, posting 32 goals and seven assists in 32 games across competitions.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner spent the majority of his time at PSG playing alongside Neymar. The duo forged a formidable partnership with one another at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid will hope that Mbappe can link up with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior in a similar fashion. He could also excel playing in the same side as Davies.

The Bayern man was given the tough task by ESPN of deciding which of Mbappe and Neymar he preferred while they were together at PSG. He took his time to respond:

"Wow, oh my days... Mbappe."

That bodes well for Los Blancos given the duo could be their two blockbuster signings this summer. They will join a squad already brimming with talent at the Bernabeu that are on course to dethrone Barcelona and become La Liga champions.