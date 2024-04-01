Real Madrid reaction to Luis Enrique's comments on Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG revealed - Reports

Real Madrid's management is reportedly calm after hearing Luis Enrique's latest comments on Kylian Mbappe's future.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss still wishes for the French superstar to remain at the Parc des Princes and openly spoke about it last week. Claiming that trophies could potentially convince Mbappe to remain in France, Enrique told Prime Video (via GOAL):

"I still hope Kylian changes his mind. He hasn't said anything at the moment, he can change his opinion. Let's imagine we win all four titles and that Kylian makes his decision at the last moment....that his place is in Paris. Why not? We'll see."

Mbappe's contract with his current employers runs out in the summer, after which he's expected to join Real Madrid. However, the Parisians have already won the Trophee des Champions this year and are clear favorites for the Ligue 1 title.

Additionally, they are gearing up for a quarter-final UEFA Champions League tie against Barcelona and are in the semi-final of the Coupe de France. A trophy that has eluded the French superstar is Europe's highest club honor.

If PSG are to win the competition, there may be a possibility that Mbappe will stay with the club. Mbappe has so far made 298 appearances across competitions for the French giants, bagging 250 goals and 106 assists.

He has won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG, with his remaining other coming with his former club Monaco in the 2016-17 campaign.

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi is to blame for Kylian Mbappe's potential Real Madrid transfer - Reports

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has failed to deliver on his promises which could lead to Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, as per L’Equipe.

The French newspaper claims that Al-Khelaifi made certain promises to Mbappe when the 25-year-old's contract was renewed in 2022. However, with the French outfit failing to make good these assurances, it is claimed that the PSG president has to shoulder much of the burden for Mbappe's loss (via PSG Talk).

Mbappe's departure would hurt a lot more, given his incredible form of late. This season, the former Monaco attacker has contributed with 38 goals and eight assists in 38 matches across competitions.

Expect him to start his team's Coupe de France semi-final tie against Rennes on Wednesday, April 3.