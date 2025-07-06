Real Madrid ready to include Camavinga plus €100m in deal to sign superstar from European rivals: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly willing to include Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga in a deal to sign superstar midfielder Vitinha from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to a report from Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal), the Merengues are keen on bringing the Portuguese maestro to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Vitinha has enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 campaign thus far. The 25-year-old has made 65 appearances for club and country this season, scoring and assisting eight times each.
With PSG, he won every trophy in French football (Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions) and the UEFA Champions League title. With the Portugal national team, he won the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League and solidified his position as a contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or title.
According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid believe that Vitinha has the perfect profile to strengthen their midfield. His creativity and flair could be very complementary to the box-to-box tendencies of Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde and the strength of Aurelien Tchouameni.
Besides a huge transfer fee of €100 million, Los Blancos are reportedly willing to offer Camavinga as part of the deal to sign Vitinha. The Frenchman has failed to nail down a spot in Real's starting XI on a consistent basis, and the club are willing to part ways with him to sign the PSG star.
The Parisians are also believed to be long-term admirers of Camavinga and are willing to bring him to Parc des Princes. However, their stance on Vitinha is clear. With his contract lasting until 2029, they have absolutely no intention of selling him in the near future.
While Vitinha seems to be content at PSG for the moment, Real Madrid are willing to continue monitoring his situation and act promptly if an opportunity for a move arises.
Real will immediately have an opportunity to scout Vitinha thoroughly as they get set to face off against PSG in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday, July 9.
Real Madrid's move for 16-year-old midfield prodigy set to be completed in a 'matter of days' - Reports
According to Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are set to complete a move for Ajax youngster Abdellah Ouazane in the next few days.
The 16-year-old, who is yet to make his first-team debut for the Dutch side, has impressed scouts from multiple top European sides with his exploits at the youth level. The youngster has bagged seven goals and an assist in 20 appearances for Ajax's Under-17 and Under-19 teams.
Ouazane has also featured for Morocco's Under-17 side on 15 occasions. He was named the Player of the Tournament at the U-17 African Cup of Nations earlier this year, bagging two goals and two assists in six games to help his side win the title.
According to reports, despite Ajax's best efforts to keep a hold of their prized asset, an agreement between Ouazane and Real Madrid is imminent. He will add to the Merengues' burgeoning pool of young talent that already includes the likes of Arda Guler, Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia among several other future stars.