Real Madrid ready to include Camavinga plus €100m in deal to sign superstar from European rivals: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly willing to include Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga in a deal to sign superstar midfielder Vitinha from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to a report from Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal), the Merengues are keen on bringing the Portuguese maestro to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Vitinha has enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 campaign thus far. The 25-year-old has made 65 appearances for club and country this season, scoring and assisting eight times each.

With PSG, he won every trophy in French football (Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions) and the UEFA Champions League title. With the Portugal national team, he won the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League and solidified his position as a contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or title.

Ad

Trending

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid believe that Vitinha has the perfect profile to strengthen their midfield. His creativity and flair could be very complementary to the box-to-box tendencies of Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde and the strength of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Besides a huge transfer fee of €100 million, Los Blancos are reportedly willing to offer Camavinga as part of the deal to sign Vitinha. The Frenchman has failed to nail down a spot in Real's starting XI on a consistent basis, and the club are willing to part ways with him to sign the PSG star.

Ad

The Parisians are also believed to be long-term admirers of Camavinga and are willing to bring him to Parc des Princes. However, their stance on Vitinha is clear. With his contract lasting until 2029, they have absolutely no intention of selling him in the near future.

While Vitinha seems to be content at PSG for the moment, Real Madrid are willing to continue monitoring his situation and act promptly if an opportunity for a move arises.

Ad

Real will immediately have an opportunity to scout Vitinha thoroughly as they get set to face off against PSG in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday, July 9.

Real Madrid's move for 16-year-old midfield prodigy set to be completed in a 'matter of days' - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are set to complete a move for Ajax youngster Abdellah Ouazane in the next few days.

Ad

The 16-year-old, who is yet to make his first-team debut for the Dutch side, has impressed scouts from multiple top European sides with his exploits at the youth level. The youngster has bagged seven goals and an assist in 20 appearances for Ajax's Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

Ouazane has also featured for Morocco's Under-17 side on 15 occasions. He was named the Player of the Tournament at the U-17 African Cup of Nations earlier this year, bagging two goals and two assists in six games to help his side win the title.

According to reports, despite Ajax's best efforts to keep a hold of their prized asset, an agreement between Ouazane and Real Madrid is imminent. He will add to the Merengues' burgeoning pool of young talent that already includes the likes of Arda Guler, Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia among several other future stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More