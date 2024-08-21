Real Madrid ready to offer €100 million in attempt to sign 28-year-old star as next ‘Galactico’ signing after Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Manchester City €100 million in order to sign midfield star Rodri after bringing in Kylian Mbappe this summer. However, according to El Nacional, this major signing is scheduled for the summer of 2025 rather than the ongoing transfer window.

The Spain international is considered one of the best holding midfielders in the world. He's been brilliant for the Cityzens and for his national team, most recently winning the Player of the Tournament award for his performances at Euro 2024.

Of course, this signing will not be cheap, given Rodri will still have two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium next summer. This report suggests that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wishes to make his next statement by signing in the midfield area after the long-serving Toni Kroos' departure.

Currently, Los Blancos lack that world-class midfield talent although they do possess a few significant names in their team. The experienced Luka Modric is still at the club while France international Aurelien Tchouameni has also shown promise.

For Rodri, it would be a huge move if it does materialize. Although Manchester City themselves are extremely successful in England, the Spanish giants enjoy consistent glory in the UEFA Champions League.

After winning Europe's highest club competition in the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid recorded their 15th victory in this competition.

To date, Rodri has made 257 appearances across competitions for Manchester City, bagging 26 goals and 30 assists. He's won the Premier League four times while lifting the UEFA Champions League once at the Etihad.

Carlo Ancelotti admits he won't be looking to replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid this summer

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos announced retirement from the sport before the end of the 2023-24 season. As a result, all eyes were on Carlo Ancelotti to see whether the Italian would look for a replacement this summer.

As things stand, Los Blancos are yet to make that signing and the club's manager has insisted that there won't be any more incoming this transfer window. He said (via GOAL):

"The squad is closed, we have to wait until the market closes. We think Alaba will come back well, And we have young players who can play."

Kroos made 465 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, bagging 28 goals and 99 assists. He won four La Liga titles and six Champions League trophies, among other honors, at the club.

