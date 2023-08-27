Real Madrid ready to sign one of 2 strikers before transfer deadline if project Kylian Mbappe is postponed until 2024: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly still interested in signing Kylian Mbappe this summer despite Carlo Ancelotti claiming that their squad was set. The Spanish side are keen on adding a striker but will move for another target if the PSG star is not joining them this week.

As per a report in El Nacional, Florentino Perez has made it clear that they are ready to make a move for a striker should Mbappe decide to reject a move this summer. The Real Madrid president is also aware that PSG's demands are high, but was hoping that their asking price reduces at the end of the window.

The Spanish report states that Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan are the 'Plan B' and 'Plan C' targets. They do not have a favorite among the two, but are keeping tabs should a late ditch move for Mbappe fail.

Ancelotti has changed his system at Real Madrid and has pushed new signing Jude Bellingham to play as a False 9. Perez wants a striker added as he eyes trophies this season.

The Italian manager insisted that their window was done and said:

"100 percent. There will be no new signings. It's over, the team is complete." (via Fabrizio Romano).

Los Blancos signed Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia on a permanent deal this summer. They also made two loan signings in the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and Josel from Espanyol.

Kylian Mbappe still dreaming about a move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer. However, he decided to pen a new deal at PSG and extend his stay by at least two seasons.

Speaking to BBC after putting pen to paper, Mbappe claimed that he was not giving up on his dream to play for Real Madrid. He added that the move was to help PSG:

"You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future. I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain."

Kylian Mbappe informed PSG earlier this summer that he will not be activating the optional year in his contract. The Ligue 1 side has been pushing to sell him but only received one offer from Al Hilal, which was rejected by the forward.