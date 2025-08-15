Real Madrid could receive €30 million from transfer of player who never played for the first team amid interest from LaLiga rivals: Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly gain €30 million from Takefusa Kubo's potential transfer to their LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid this summer. The current Real Sociedad player was a part of the Los Blancos squad in the past, but never played for the first team.

Takefusa Kubo joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo in the summer of 2019 for a reported €6.5 million in a five-year deal. Before joining Los Blancos, Kubo also played for the Barcelona youth academy, La Masia. During his transfer, Kubo was hailed as one of the most promising talents, dubbed as the Japanese Messi. However, he did not play any game for the first team during his stint at the Bernabeu and was away on loan to other LaLiga sides, including Mallorca, Villarreal, and Getafe.

In 2022, Takefusa Kubo left the Bernabeu to join Real Sociedad. He currently has a reported release clause of €60 million in his contract. According to MARCA (h/t SPORTBible), Real Madrid could receive €30 million if Takefusa Kubo leaves Real Sociedad to join Atletico Madrid this summer. The Spanish giants are reportedly keen on signing the Japanese winger.

Los Blancos retain 50% of Takefusa Kubo's rights, which would enable them to gain €30 million if he moves to Atletico Madrid. However, this will happen only if Los Colchoneros pay Kubo's entire release clause of €60 million to secure his services. Simeone's side is looking to sign a winger this summer, and Kubo remains one of their key targets.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo keen on staying despite Premier League transfer links: Reports

Rodrygo - Source: Getty

According to Cadena SER (h/t Managing Madrid), Rodrygo is keen on staying at Real Madrid this summer despite transfer links to the Premier League. Multiple reports suggest that the Brazilian could consider leaving the club, with Los Blancos open to facilitating an exit.

Rodrygo's situation worsened at Real Madrid with a significant decrease in gametime since Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer. After new coach, Xabi Alonso, came in, he too did not seem keen on relying on the Brazilian during the FIFA Club World Cup. However, the aforementioned report claims he is still adamant on staying at the Bernabeu and fighting for more gametime.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City reportedly remain interested in pursuing the player. Rodrygo has yet to receive any formal offers from any club, but Los Blancos value him at a reported €100 million. The transfer window ends on September 1 in England, which means the Brazilian still has time to switch. However, it appears that he is keen on gaining Xabi Alonso's trust and remaining at the club.

