Real Madrid reveal Fede Valverde transfer stance amid €100m offer from Liverpool: Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly be prepared to part with Federico Valverde as Liverpool prepare a massive bid for the midfielder.

Fichajes reports that despite Valverde's superb performances his future at the Santiago Bernabeu is not set in stone. It is stated that the arrival of Jude Bellingham and the renewals of Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos could have consequences for the Uruguayan.

The 24-year-old flourished last season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 56 games across competitions. He has become a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's side and his consistent performances have caught the eye of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are reportedly weighing up a €100 million offer for Valverde. The excess of midfield talent in the Real Madrid squad puts the Uruguay international in the position of most likely to depart.

Valverde joined Los Blancos from Penarol in 2016 for a mere €5 million. He has since made 204 appearances, bagging 18 goals and 15 assists. The attacking midfielder has won the UEFA Champions League once and the La Liga title twice.

However, Liverpool's interest places doubts on his continuation with the La Liga giants. A €100 million bid may be enticing to Real Madrid who spent a similar amount on Bellingham. They beat the Merseysiders to the English teenager's signing, paying Borussia Dortmund €103 million for his services.

Valverde has four years left on his contract at the Bernabeu. He has appeared content with life in the Spanish capital but could take up a more protagonistic role at Anfield where Klopp's midfield has been depleted.

James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo have all left Liverpool. The Reds have has signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion but they are expected to make further additions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already hinted move for Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is difficult

Jude Bellingham's price tag put the Reds off.

Liverpool were viewed as the frontrunners to sign Bellingham at the start of the year. The Reds were in dire need of a new midfielder and the English international was identified as an ideal signing.

However, Klopp's side cooled their interest after learning of Dortmund's valuation of Bellingham. The German was asked about this decision in April to which he responded (via This is Anfield):

“It’s not about Jude Bellingham now, my answer now. Definitely not, I never understood why we constantly talk about things we theoretically cannot have. We cannot have six players in the summer, where everyone is £100 million, for example. That’s kind of clear."

Hence, this may be an indication that a €100 million pursuit of Real Madrid's Valverde is complicated. Klopp seems intent on strengthening in multiple positions this summer. They have also been linked with RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who has a €70 million release clause.

