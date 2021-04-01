Real Madrid running the risk of losing two players on free transfers – Reports

Three of Real Madrid's first-team players - Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric - have their contracts expiring in the summer. As a result, the Zinedine Zidane-managed side are running the risk of losing more than just one player on free deals in the coming months.

While midfielder Luka Modric, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, has already put pen to paper on a new contract with Real Madrid, the Spanish duo of Ramos and Vazquez are yet to commit their futures. Both have been linked with moves away from the club.

As per reports in Spanish publication ABC Deportes, Vazquez has already rejected Real Madrid's latest offer. The report claims that the club's new offer to Vazquez included a 10% pay cut which the winger, who is looking for a pay rise, didn't accept.

Manager Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of Vazquez and his versatility. The Frenchman reportedly asked club management to accept Vazquez's demands. However, with Real Madrid's finances adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn't offer the 29-year-old pay rise.

As far as Ramos is concerned, Real Madrid did table a new and improved offer to the defender. However, as reported by Marca, the offer expired on March 31, further complicating the club captain's contract situation.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, AC Milan and Manchester United interested in Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

The ABC Deportes report claims that four top European clubs in Bayern Munich, Chelsea, AC Milan and Manchester United are interested in Vazquez. The Bundesliga giants are reportedly the favorites for the winger's signing and have contacted his representatives as well.

With Bayern Munich, Vazquez has the opportunity to continue playing at a top club that challenges for titles every season. With him being 29 years of age, joining the Bundesliga giants could be the last big move of Vazquez's career.

Advertisement

Vazquez could also be included in a deal that would see Bayern Munich's David Alaba move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Austrian has rejected Bayern's contract extension offer and looks set for a move to Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich have moved to approach Lucas Vazquez’s camp about signing him for next season. The Galician’s contract with Real Madrid is set to expire on 30 June (AS) pic.twitter.com/r8T8vLOop0 — Real Madrid Transfers (@RealMadridTran2) March 31, 2021

Since being promoted to the Real Madrid first team in 2015, Vazquez has made 237 appearances for the club across competitions. He has won three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga championships with Los Blancos.

While Ramos, as he has done in the past, could ultimately end up signing a contract extension with Real Madrid, Vazquez looks set to make his way out of the club after a 14-year-long association.