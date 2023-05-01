Real Madrid's stance on Zinedine Zidane's return revealed amid links to PSG and Juventus jobs: Reports

Real Madrid do not plan on bringing back club legend Zinedine Zidane as manager for the third time this summer, reports from Spain have claimed.

According to Spanish publication MARCA, Zidane is eager to return to the managerial hot seat this summer. The French tactician has been without a job since resigning as Los Blancos’ manager at the end of the 2020-21 season. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Juventus, and Olympique Marseille have all been linked with the three-time Champions League-winning manager.

Zidane reportedly still dreams of returning to the Santiago Bernabeu, as he has a perfectly happy life in Madrid. Some sources have linked Zidane with a return to the Spanish capital, but MARCA has claimed that Real Madrid have no intention of re-hiring the manager.

President Florentino Perez is reportedly happy with Carlo Ancelotti and is set to keep faith in the Italian for the 2023-24 season. The club are reportedly taking Ancelotti's input in every decision they make for the future.

With a return to Real Madrid ruled out, PSG, Juventus, and Marseille have emerged as the three possible destinations for Zidane.

Christophe Galtier’s struggles at PSG are well-documented. It is believed that Les Parisiens might push Galtier out at the end of the season in favor of a new manager and could make a move for Zidane. Zidane’s past at Marseille, however, could complicate any potential association with PSG.

Marseille, too, are a potential destination for Zidane. However, the club might not sack Igor Tudor courtesy of his side’s impressive run in Ligue 1. They find themselves in second place in the rankings, only five points behind Galtier’s men.

Massimiliano Allegri’s struggles (winless in four games) at Juventus mean that the Italian is also not safe this summer. Zidane is believed to be interested in managing a friendly club, a club he has a connection with. Having spent five successful years in Turin in his playing days, he is considered to be a Juventus legend. A return to the Allianz Stadium thus cannot be ruled out.

Zidane, who has won two La Liga titles in addition to three consecutive Champions League trophies, has managed 284 matches in his career, attaining a win percentage of 60.78.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti still has faith in Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has struggled for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The French midfielder has started only 20 La Liga games this season, often getting overlooked for Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde.

Despite not fielding him in each game, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly has full confidence in the midfielder. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Tchouameni has been working tirelessly in training, winning the admiration of the coaching staff. Ancelotti has taken note of his efforts and wants to work with him in the future.

Tchouameni has thus far featured in 41 games for Real Madrid this season, claiming four assists.

