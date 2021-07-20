Real Madrid's summer could be going from bad to worse - Reports

Real Madrid could have a quiet summer transfer window with no new incoming players, according to Radio MARCA (via The Real Champs).

Real Madrid have had a slow start to the summer transfer window. The club, which usually buys superstar Galacticos every season, has not seen a single new arrival at the club so far apart from the signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

It is being reported that this pattern is set to be followed throughout the summer. According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has informed the board of directors at the club that there will be no new signings this summer. This is likely to come as disappointing news for Real Madrid fans. Los Blancos have already been linked with the signing of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain.

Though the reason for the same is not mentioned by the source, it is pretty clear that the current financial situation due to the global pandemic has forced Real Madrid to take this bold step.

🚨 Información de @OscarMartinezTV en #ADiario



Florentino Perez ya ha dicho al resto de la junta directiva del club que no está previsto que vengan fichajes este verano#ElDeporteEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/YyR3x5k9g5 — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 19, 2021

Real Madrid will have to make do with the players that they have

Despite no new arrivals thus far, Real Madrid have seen Sergio Ramos leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Los Blancos are also on the verge of losing Raphael Varane to Manchester United.

Despite losing two key defenders, new manager Carlo Ancelotti will have to make do with the players he possesses in the squad. Real Madrid will have to make do with youngsters Jesus Vallejo and Victor Chust for next season. According to El Chiringuito TV, Carlo Ancelotti has also entertained the idea of playing Ferland Mendy as a makeshift centre-back should the need arise.

💥"ANCELOTTI contempla que MENDY juegue como CENTRAL como RECURSO" 💥



Lo está contando @JLSanchez78 en #ChiringuitoMadrid pic.twitter.com/sFLhy2sJQf — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 16, 2021

Real Madrid's midfield is also in need of an upgrade sooner rather than later. The likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are on the wrong side of their 30s. Los Blancos will have to treat the arrivals of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos as new signings if the rumors of new incomings are to be believed.

With Kylian Mbappe's arrival looking unlikely, Real Madrid will have to rely on an aging Karim Benzema for goals for at least one more year before they can make an attempt to sign Mbappe in 2022. The 22-year-old is into the final year of his PSG contract and is not keen on penning a new deal at Paris.

Edited by Diptanil Roy