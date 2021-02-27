Real Madrid could sell Eden Hazard to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer - Reports

Real Madrid might have to sell Eden Hazard in order to fund a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer. Hazard has only made 8 appearances in the league, in yet another season that has been hampered by injuries.

Kylian Mbappe has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane eager to bring his compatriot to the Bernabeu. Mbappe's contract at PSG runs until 2022, and the French champions are reluctant to let the striker leave on a free.

According to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid would risk losing out on the striker if they do not make a move for him this summer. The report states that due to Real Madrid's financial issues, the Los Blancos will have to part ways with Eden Hazard in order to fund a move for the French superstar.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019, for a fee that could rise up to around €150 million. But the Belgian's time at the Bernabeu has been marred by injuries.

It is clear to see that Hazard's career at Real Madrid has not panned out the way it was expected to. Zinedine Zidane could be tempted to cut his losses on the 30-year old to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival at Real Madrid could end Eden Hazard's time in LaLiga https://t.co/qGTMeauagI @MailSport — 🇱🇷DCZKY ⚽🏀🏈☠☡🎧 (@DCZKY1) February 26, 2021

Real Madrid have found themselves in a financial hole due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and will have to part ways with multiple players in order to be able to make a splash in the transfer market in the summer.

Selling Eden Hazard would go a long way in reducing the club's massive wage bill, and would also help fund any potential incoming transfers.

Kylian Mbappe would naturally replace Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe looks destined to end up at Real Madrid

Another reason why Zinedine Zidane would be keen to sell Hazard is that Kylian Mbappe would seamlessly fit into Real Madrid's attack. Hazard predominantly plays down the left flank for Real Madrid, a position that is very familiar to Mbappe, as he is often deployed as a left winger at PSG.

Mbappe would also gradually be shifted into a more central role once Karim Benzema calls time on his Real Madrid career. It will be interesting to see if Zidane pulls the trigger on this move, and what it would mean for the future of Eden Hazard.