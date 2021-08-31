Real Madrid set to complete the signing of French wonderkid - Reports 

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Stade Rennais midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to ESPN.

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid had their offer for the 18-year-old accepted last night after talks with PSG for Kylian Mbappe stalled. Los Blancos are set to secure the services of the midfield prodigy for €31 million plus various add-ons.

Eduardo Camavinga has entered the final year of his contract at Rennes and has informed the club that he does not wish to pen an extension. The Ligue 1 side are now willing to sell their prized asset this summer instead of losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

Real Madrid reportedly beat the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United to the signature of Eduardo Camavinga. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, both PSG and Manchester United were keen to sign the midfielder but did not make an official offer for him.

Real Madrid are now on the cusp of making the deal official. The teenage midfielder has already completed his medical with Los Blancos and has put pen to paper on all the legal documents.

Camavinga is set to sign a five-year deal with Real Madrid until the summer of 2026.

Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add ons. Medical already completed tonight. ⚪️🚨 #DeadlineDay



Paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW - no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG. pic.twitter.com/lMCkuM4Nig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Real Madrid were in dire need of midfield reinforcements

Real Madrid desperately needed to strengthen their midfield for the future. Fortunately, they have finally addressed the issue by signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

The current midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić have served Real Madrid for a long time. However, Kroos and Modrić are on the wrong side of their 30s, which is why the club needed a replacement sooner rather than later.

Eduardo Camavinga will have a couple of seasons to learn under the current midfield superstars before taking up their place in the near future.

As things stand, Eduardo Camavinga is Real Madrid's second signing of the summer transfer window after they got David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Florentino Perez was keen on signing Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. However, due to the slow pace of the deal, Real Madrid have decided to pull out of the race. They will instead look to sign the 22-year-old forward on a pre-contract in January, which will see him join the club on a free transfer next summer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh