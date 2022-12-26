Real Madrid set to demand €50 million for 27-year-old star - Reports

Real Madrid have set a €50 million price tag on in-demand left-back Ferland Mendy, according to a report in Fichajes (h/t TheHardTackle).

The 27-year-old has not produced satisfactory performances for Los Blancos in recent months. He has managed just one assist in 17 games across competitions and Real Madrid have decided to offload him if a suitable offer arrives.

His defensive ability has always attracted a fair share of criticism, but the aforementioned numbers show he isn't making tangible contributions in attack either. Madrid are apparently willing to replicate with Mendy what they did with Casemiro.

They were happy to keep the Brazil international for the season, but budged when Manchester United made a €70 million offer for the 30-year-old. Real Madrid will need to have a plan in place if they are to sell Mendy.

They are chasing 23-year-old Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia as a potential replacement, with the Spaniard not averse to returning to the Santiago Bernabeu. It remains to be seen if any club will come up with the cash needed to prise Mendy away from Madrid.

There is no shortage of wealthy suitors for the former AC Le Havre full-back, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Manchester United linked with a move. PSG would offer Mendy the prospect of returning to the country where he began his professional career.

He came through Les Parisiens' youth academy but left the Parc des Princes for FC Mantois in the summer of 2012 without making a senior appearance for the club.

Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy could face competition at Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester United

Mendy will be aware that a move to Chelsea, Manchester United, or PSG could come with its own set of challenges.

He is currently Carlo Ancelotti's undisputed choice down the left flank of Real Madrid's defense. But he may not enjoy that luxury if he joins any of the aforementioned teams.

PSG have Juan Bernat and Nuno Mendes as their options at left-back, while the Blues have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella. Chelsea have spent a total of £112 million on the two full-backs and it wouldn't make sense to spend a large sum on another player in that position.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have England international Luke Shaw and summer signing Tyrell Malacia down that wing. Considering manager Erik ten Hag signed the latter during his maiden transfer window at Old Trafford, he is likely to trust him going forward.

But then again, a move away from Real Madrid may not entirely be Mendy's hand if the club tries to force him to leave in the event of a good offer. He still has two and a half years left on his contract.

