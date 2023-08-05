Real Madrid set to rival Chelsea for 23-year-old striker if Kylian Mbappe stays at PSG this summer - Reports

Real Madrid could push for Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic if they are unable to snag Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Their initial pursuit of Harry Kane was stymied by the tantalizing prospect of signing Mbappe, leading to a shift in their plans. However, the Frenchman's future is still hanging in the balance, and Los Blancos are now in need of an emergency striker solution.

Both PSG and Real Madrid are vying to solve their respective problems. The Parisians are aiming to release the French star to secure financial gains, while Madrid are desperate to acquire more goal-scoring prowess.

In the middle of this uncertainty, Los Blancos have not abandoned their interest in Harry Kane and are exploring alternative options. According to Cadena Ser, one potential target is Dushan Vlahovic, who caught the attention of the Madrid hierarchy during his time in Serie A. In the last season, he registered 10 goals in 27 league appearances.

Chelsea also have their sights set on the 23-year-old, but his desire to play in the Champions League will place the Madridistas in the pole position for his signature. His current club Juventus are facing financial constraints, which would make a deal with Florentino Perez more likely to happen.

The situation remains fluid, with Joselu being the only attacking signing for Real Madrid so far. However, a move for Vlahovic could materialize if their primary targets prove elusive.

Furthermore, there are rumors of a potential swap deal with Chelsea, involving Romelu Lukaku. The Spanish side are reportedly prepared to offer cash alongside a player in exchange for the Belgian striker.

Chelsea could push to sign Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe on loan

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has reached a pivotal moment, with the Frenchman seemingly unwilling to extend his contract with PSG. The Ligue 1 champions, on the other hand, want him to depart this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

As the clock ticks down on his contract, Mbappe holds considerable leverage in the situation. He could opt to see out his contract and leave as a free agent, but staying at PSG against their wishes might not be an ideal scenario.

Real Madrid have emerged as the frontrunner for his signature, whether the move happens this summer or the next. However, other clubs like Chelsea have also been linked to a potential move for the young star.

Recent reports from SPORT (via MadridUniversal) suggest that Mbappe would be open to joining Chelsea, but only on a one-year loan or transfer deal. However, this arrangement doesn't appear to be in the best interest of either club. Interestingly, the player has previously been on trial with the West London club, although that did not result in a permanent move to Stamford Bridge.