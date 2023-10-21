Real Madrid set surprise condition to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer when PSG contract expires - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly only want to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer.

El Nacional reports that Madrid are growing tired of the situation of pursuing Mbappe. The France captain's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season and he'll become a free agent as things stand.

However, if the 24-year-old agrees on a new contract with PSG, Real Madrid will be forced to pay a fee. Los Merengues only want to secure last season's Ligue 1 top goalscorer on a free transfer.

The La Liga giants are unable to keep hold of the €200 million they prepared for the striker's signature. They spent €103 million on signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and the other half will go towards Vinicius Junior's contract extension.

Vinicius is demanding a lucrative contract with Real Madrid and Los Blancos are eager to keep hold of the Brazil superstar. This leaves Mbappe in need of making a decision over his future.

The Frenchman was banished from PSG's first-team during pre-season after informing the Ligue 1 champions he didn't want to commit his future to the club.

However, positive talks were held and he was reinstated into Luis Enrique's side. He's been in prolific form this season, bagging eight goals in nine games across competitions.

Real Madrid have long desired to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu but patience may be wearing thin. The 2023 Ballon d'Or nominee has been at PSG since 2018, hitting 220 goals and 98 assists in 269 games.

Real Madrid could reportedly swoop for Julian Alvarez if Kylian Mbappe renews with PSG

Manchester City's in-form Julian Alvarez could be an option for Los Blancos.

According to Argentinian radio station Radio Continental (via SPORT), Real Madrid could be set to rival Barcelona for the signing of Manchester City star Julian Alvarez.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a Barca target amid his stellar displays for City this season. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged six goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions.

However, Madrid have also made contact with Alvarez's entourage and he is a viable candidate to replace Karim Benzema who left in the summer. The Cityzens forward has shown that he's capable of leading the line for Argentina.

Alvarez was a standout performer for La Abiceleste as they won the World Cup last year. He netted four goals and one assist in seven games.

The former River Plate has five years left on his contract at the Etihad and it contains no release clause. However, if Madrid struggles to secure Mbappe's signature they could turn to the Argentina international.