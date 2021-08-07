Real Madrid show interest in signing AC Milan star - Reports 

Real Madrid are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle).

Franck Kessie is considered to be one of the best midfielders in Serie A ever since joining AC Milan from Atalanta in 2017. Despite being one of AC Milan's key midfielders, the 24-year-old Ivorian is facing an uncertain future at the club.

Kessie currently has just one year remaining on his AC Milan contract and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Due to this stalemate, many European clubs have shown interest in signing Kessie, including Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are yet to sign a new player this summer despite losing important players like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. However, Franck Kessie could be Los Blancos' first signing.

Real Madrid are due to play AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on Sunday which could provide an excellent opportunity for Kessie to impress Los Blancos and for the two clubs to sit down and discuss the future of the player in question.

Real Madrid are desperate to add midfield reinforcements to their squad

Real Madrid's interest in Franck Kessie makes perfect sense. The Spanish giants are in dire need of a new central midfielder and will have to sign someone sooner rather than later.

Real Madrid have had a stable midfield three of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro for a long period of time. However, the trio are not getting any younger. Luka Modric is set to turn 36 next month while Toni Kroos is also on the wrong side of his 30s. Adding to that, the former German international has picked up a groin injury which will keep him out for a long period of time.

This leaves new manager Carlo Ancelotti with just Casemiro and Federico Valverde as the only viable options in midfield.

Real Madrid do have midfield options in Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos. However, the pair are still not sure if they will remain at the Bernabéu till the transfer window closes.

It is worth noting that Franck Kessie is not the only midfielder to have been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have previously been linked to the likes of Leon Goretzka, Eduardo Camavinga and Manuel Locatelli.

