Real Madrid could sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in the future if he satisfies 2 conditions: Reports 

Real Madrid are ready to reignite their interest in Kylian Mbappe, but this time, on their terms. Los Blancos reportedly want the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to push for the transfer and lower his wage demands.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last year as his contract with PSG expired. However, the Frenchman ended up staying and penned a new three-year deal with the Parisians.

The Spanish side were disappointed as they had based their future plans on the assumption that Mbappe would join on a free transfer.

According to MARCA, Real Madrid are ready to push for the transfer again. However, they want the forward to offer himself to the club and reduce his wage demands to get his dream move.

Real Madrid were ready to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG

The Mbappe transfer saga between Real Madrid and PSG started in the summer of 2021, when Madrid made a bid of €220 million to secure the Frenchman's services. However, PSG were unwilling to sell the player, despite Mbappe being reportedly keen on a move.

Madrid players and officials were confident that the 24-year-old would join for free in the summer of 2022 after his contract with PSG expired, but his extension with PSG poured cold water over those hopes.

After Mbappe's decision to extend his stay in Paris, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claimed that he was no longer the same Mbappe.

"His dream was to play at Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer," Perez said.

"There is no one at Madrid above the club. He is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe," he added.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco for a reported €180 million fee.

