Real Madrid slap price tag for 24-year-old attacker amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly revealed the price tag for Brazilian attacker Rodrygo amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 24-year-old winger joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 from Brazilian side Santos for a reported €45 million transfer fee.

Over the years, Rodrygo has developed himself into one of Real Madrid's leading frontmen, working in tandem with superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. In 244 club games across competitions, he has scored 65 games and created 48 more. His contributions have also helped Los Merengues two UEFA Champions Leagues, the FIFA Club World Cup, and three LaLiga titles, among others.

As per Capology, Rodrygo's €240,385-a-week contract was last renewed in 2023 and will last till the summer of 2028. The site declares that the Brazilian's release clause has been set at €1 billion. According to a report by Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have made it clear that they will not release the player for an amount less than his release clause.

Rodrygo's exorbitant release clause makes him almost untouchable for other European giants, especially PSG, with whom Real Madrid has had a tumultuous relationship for years.

Vinicius Jr. makes feelings clear on potential exit from Real Madrid amid interest from Saudi clubs: Reports

Vinicius Jr. - Source: Getty

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. has reportedly made his stance clear amid interest from Saudi Pro League giants. The Brazilian joined Madrid from Flamengo in the summer of 2018 and has quickly developed himself into the undisputed frontman for Los Blancos.

In 291 games across competitions, the Brazilian superstar has racked up 101 goals and 83 assists for the Spanish side. Furthermore, Vinicius Jr. has arguably been the most clutch player for Madrid since the departure of Karim Benzema. Last season, he came second in the Ballon d'Or rankings after helping his side win LaLiga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana.

His string of match-winning performances have generated interest from the Middle East, with several Saudi Arabian clubs willing to sign him. According to reports, they are working on a deal worth €350 million to secure the services of the forward.

However, a report from journalist Melchor Ruiz (via Madrid Universal) states that Vinicius Jr. has no desire to leave Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian also seeks to extend his current contract at the club, which expires in 2027.

This season, he has already recorded 16 goals and 10 assists in 26 games across competitions.

