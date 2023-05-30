Real Madrid star considers handing in transfer request ahead of Jude Bellingham arrival: Reports 

Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly thinking of handing in a transfer request at Real Madrid. The Frenchman believes he will not get enough game time at the club with the potential arrival of Jude Bellingham.

As per a report in El Nacional, Tchouameni knows that he will not be starting every game next season under Carlo Ancelotti. Fede Valverde, Edouard Camavinga, and Bellingham are reportedly the main options for the manager next season, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos coming off the bench.

Tchouameni, who joined Los Blancos in a €100m deal last summer, will not be short of options as he was the subject of Liverpool and Chelsea's interest in the past. However, the Frenchman chose to move to Santiago Bernabeu.

The former AS Monaco midfielder admitted earlier that he did not think twice after Los Blancos showed interest in signing him. Tchouameni operates primarily as a holding midfielder, given his brilliant tackling skills and passing range, but he hasn't gotten enough opportunities to impress at Real Madrid this season.

Liverpool are looking to revamp their midfield this summer and could be interested in Tchouameni, should he become available. PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester United also need a midfielder of the Frenchman's profile.

Aurelien Tchouameni on why he picked Real Madrid over PSG

Aurelien Tchouameni had interest from PSG, Liverpool, and Chelsea, but opted to join Real Madrid last summer. He admitted that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe wanted him to join the Ligue1 champions.

Tchouameni was quoted by Daily Mirror as saying:

"Kylian decided to stay at PSG and he already knew that I was going to leave Monaco and wanted to know if I could go to PSG, but I told him I wanted Madrid and he understood perfectly. When Madrid called, I didn't hesitate and I talked about it with my family."

The French midfielder added:

"In the Champions League final there were already negotiations between me and Real Madrid and it is true that when I watched the games against PSG and Man City, I wrote to my agent and told him: do everything possible to take me there, please."

Los Blancos are in contract talks with Kroos and Modric and are close to agreeing deals. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the two players are set to sign new one-year deals to extend their stay.

