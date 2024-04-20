Real Madrid star dreams of becoming captain amid Nacho Fernandez’s departure this summer: Reports 

Federico Valverde reportedly dreams of becoming Real Madrid captain amid current skipper Nacho Fernandez's exit this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Nacho has informed Madrid that he's leaving at the end of the season. The veteran Spanish defender's contract expires and he will become a free agent.

This means the Real Madrid club captaincy will be vacated as it was when Karim Benzema left last summer. Nacho took the honor on but the armband will have to be passed on when he departs the Santiago Bernabeu.

Relevo suggest that Valverde is eyeing the role as the Uruguayan playmaker 'is obsessed' with becoming Madrid's captain. He's shone for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, bagging two goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions.

Valverde, 25, joined the La Liga giants from Uruguayan outfit Penarol in July 2016 for €5 million. He's won 10 major trophies at the Bernabeu, including the UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles.

The 56-cap Uruguay international has proudly worn Los Blancos colors during his eight years in the Spanish capital. He named joining Madrid as one of the best days of his life in an interview with The Player's Tribune last year:

"Looking back on my life, I’ve had three perfect days. The first was the day that Real Madrid came calling for me. The second was the day that my son Benicio was born. And the third was the day that my son Bautista was born."

Valverde could face competition from veteran stars Thibaut Courtois, 31, and Toni Kroos, 34, for the captaincy. Jude Bellingham, 20, has displayed maturity beyond his years and can't be ruled out.

Federico Valverde dismissed speculation he could leave Real Madrid last summer

Federico Valverde was adamant he was staying put.

Valverde was linked with a move away from the Bernabeu last summer as the La Liga heavyweights strengthened their squad. Bellingham arrived from Borussia Dortmund in a €103 million deal and it was expected one first-team midfielder would pay the price.

The Uruguayan was linked with Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino looked to add more creativity to his side. The Blues were spending freely, including signing Moises Caicedo for €116 million.

However, Valverde rubbished suggestions he was closing in on a Real Madrid departure. He said (via GOAL):

"No, no, I am at Real Madrid. I try to enjoy and value every moment. I want to leave my mark on this team, which is the best in the world, and also continue to win titles for the fans."

Valverde has the chance to add a third La Liga title to his trophy cabinet. His side face Barcelona tomorrow (April 21) and can move 11 points clear in the title race. He has five years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €100 million.

