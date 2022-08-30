Real Madrid star expected to stay despite €33 million offer from Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United target Marco Asensio will stay at Real Madrid this summer barring any last-minute surprises, according to Spanish radio network La Cadena SER.

Asensio has his current contract with Real Madrid expiring at the end of the season. There have been suggestions that the Spanish champions could be tempted to sanction a transfer for him this summer.

Talk of a move away from the Bernabeu for the 26-year-old gained traction last week after it emerged that he is a potential target for Manchester United. It was claimed that the Red Devils are prepared to pay over €30 million for him.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti sparked further talk of a move by admitting that Asensio is looking for a new club. Speaking ahead of the team's La Liga clash with Espanyol, the Italian said:

“I think Asensio is looking to see if he can leave.”

La Cadena SER has now confirmed that Asensio has been the subject of a €33 million offer from Manchester United. An unknown Serie A club are also said to have made a bid, but the Red Devils' proposal is the 'strongest'.

Nevertheless, Asensio is tipped to be at Real Madrid before Thursday's (September 1) transfer deadline. The player has seemingly been convinced to stay following talks with Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician held two rounds of talks with the player, according to the aforementioned source. The latest interaction between the two took place after Casemiro completed his transfer to Old Trafford.

Casemiro's departure is said to have altered Los Blancos' plans for the season. Ancelotti intends to use Asensio as much as he did last term, if not more, as per the report.

It is worth noting that Erik ten Hag's side have struck a deal to sign Antony from Ajax. With the Brazilian completing his €100 million move to Old Trafford, they may not be very concerned about missing out on Asensio.

It now remains to be seen if the La Liga giants will look to convince Asensio to sign a new deal with them.

Arsenal have also been linked with Manchester United target and Real Madrid attacker Asensio

Apart from Manchester United, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Asensio. However, there is no suggestion that their interest was as concrete as the Red Devils'.

Asensio, though, appears to be in line to stay at Real Madrid at least until the end of the season. The Spain international will be hopeful of playing a key role under Ancelotti ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year-old made 42 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos last season. He scored 12 goals and provided two assists in those matches.

