Real Madrid star not happy with current contract offer and could leave in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is reportedly disappointed with the club's latest contract offer and could leave the club in the summer. The French left-back's current deal expires in two years.

According to Marca, Mendy, 27, expected Los Blancos to offer him a better contract. Les Merengues are not thought to be considering improving their proposal. As a result, the Frenchman could leave the club at the end of the season. There is interest from English and Italian clubs.

Mendy has been out of action since January 26 after incurring a muscular injury. He has featured 24 times across competitions, providing one assist. Reports claim that Carlo Ancelotti is open to selling the left-back for €40 million as he has become irritated with the player's attitude.

The French defender joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2019 for €48 million. He has made 129 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing 10 assists. He was part of the Los Blancos side that lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy and La Liga title last season.

Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly held an interest in Mendy last summer. It remains to be seen if the two Premier League clubs will come in for the player in the upcoming transfer window.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric set to extend his contract for one more year

Modric's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season and speculation has grown over his future. The veteran midfielder has scored six goals and provided five assists in 34 games.

The Croatian has been an integral member of Real Madrid's midfield ever since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He remains a key part of Ancelotti's team and looks set to extend his stay with Los Blancos.

AS reports that Modric is close to sealing a one-year renewal and he wants to stay at Madrid. However, he may be handed a less prominent role next season as the club are in the race for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

Modric admitted earlier this season that he had to merit being awarded a new contract by Les Merengues. He said (via the Athletic):

“I have to talk to the club and see what the club think. I want to deserve to stay, I don’t want someone to give me a present. In life nobody has ever given me anything. I would like to stay but only because I deserve to stay, not because of my history."

