Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to get rid of €40m player, as he's 'fed up' with his attitude - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on getting rid of defender Ferland Mendy. The Italian is 'fed up' with the left-back's attitude and has informed the board to sell him in the summer.

As per Diario GOL, Ancelotti has lost patience with Mendy and does not want him in his squad next season. He has not used the Frenchman regularly since his arrival and has even played Antonio Rudiger in the left-back position.

PSG were linked with the defender earlier this season and are said to be still interested in him. The Ligue1 side were willing to offer €40 million for the former AS Monaco star and could return with the offer at the end of the summer.

The 27-year-old has played 14 league games this season but has not convinced Ancelotti.

Real Madrid left-back Mendy has sexual assault allegations unaddressed

Ferland Mendy faces a lot of accusations, as French journalist Romain Molina has claimed that the Real Madrid star punched a woman and left her in an emergency room in a hospital. He said in 2021:

"Ferland Mendy punched a woman and kicked her head when she was on the ground, after showing her his genitals in 2018. The player has a serious problem with alcohol. Lyon knew about all of this and covered it up in order to sell him to Real Madrid."

The journalist added:

"Ferland Mendy has a very serious alcohol problem. He was even caught driving drunk at Le Havre before the sexual assault case at Lyon."

However, Molina claims that no media outlet decided to take up the report, as Madrid were involved, even though the incidents took place while the player was at Monaco.

"I told 2 major international media outlets about the Ferland Mendy case and offered to give it to them, but they said 'No, it's too hot, Real Madrid and everything ...'"

He added:

"The girl that Ferland Mendy violently assaulted in 2018 ended up in an emergency room at a hospital in Rouen. Ferland Mendy did what he did to that girl at the Mercure Champs-Elysees Hotel, in Paris."

Mendy has made 129 appearances for Los Blancos since arriving in 2019.

