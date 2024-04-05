Real Madrid star could join Atletico Madrid if he leaves the club this summer - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly open to joining Atletico Madrid after deciding his future lies away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER (via Madrid Universal) reports that Ceballos has decided to leave Los Blancos at the end of the season. The Spanish midfielder has struggled for game time and wants more first-team opportunities.

Ceballos, 27, signed a new four-year contract with Real Madrid last summer keeping him tied to the club until 2027. He was expecting to be used at a higher rate than he has by Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The former Arsenal loanee has started just four of 21 games across competitions, registering one goal and one assist. He's dealt with competition from Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Brahim Diaz.

Ceballos could head to Real Madrid's rivals Atletico as Diego Simeone's side are interested. Los Rojiblancos wanted to sign him last summer until he extended his contract and are thought to have spoken to his entourage over his availability.

Atleti could face competition from Ceballos' former club Real Betis. Los Verdiblancos are also monitoring his situation at the Bernabeu and he's a higher priority on Manuel Pellegrini's wishlist than Simeone's.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo insists he's excited about Kylian Mbappe's reported Real Madrid arrival

Kylian Mbappe looks set to become one of Atletico Madrid's rivals.

Kylian Mbappe's long-awaited arrival at the Bernabeu looks to be occurring this summer. It's widely reported that the PSG superstar will leave the Parc des Princes when his contract expires and become a Real Madrid player.

The 25-year-old is a long-term Los Blancos target and they've tried signing him on several occasions over the years. He's reportedly agreed on a five-year contract with Ancelotti's La Liga leaders.

Mbappe's arrival should frighten rivals such as Barcelona and Atleti but the latter's president is looking forward to it. Enrique Cerezo talked up the France captain's expected move by highlighting the benefit it will have for Spanish football (via Madrid Universal):

"I think that a player with a good profile comes to the Spanish league and that is always good for the league, no matter which team he plays for, whether he plays for Madrid, Barcelona or Cordoba."

Mbappe has been in red-hot form for PSG this season amid the speculation over his future. He's bagged 39 goals and eight assists in 39 games across competitions and looks set to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot for the sixth time.

Atleti have had to deal with their rivals signing many of European football's high-profile names. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are two Real Madrid heroes who wreaked havoc in the Madrid derby and Mbappe could be the latest.

