Real Madrid star keen to fight for his place despite club wanting to cash in - Reports 

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is one of the players the Spanish giants want to cash in on this summer. However, according to Spanish publication MARCA, the Serbian international is keen to fight for his place under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Luka Jovic arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt for €63 million. However, the 23-year-old forward couldn't get going at the Bernabéu, registering just 32 appearances and scoring twice.

Due to his inability to adapt to life at Real Madrid, the club hierarchy are now prepared to sell Jovic and recover as much as they can. According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid could sell the Serbian forward for as little as €20 million, which would still go a long way in the current financial scenario.

Despite rumors suggesting an exit, Luka Jovic is keen to fight for his place under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Luka Jovic has got one chance of impressing the Real Madrid hierarchy

Real Madrid are currently relying on an aging Karim Benzema for goals so there is a chance Jovic could become the club's main forward for the time being. However, the 23-year-old forward has got just one opportunity to impress Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are due to face Serie A side AC Milan in their last pre-season friendly before the start of their La Liga campaign next week. So far, Luka Jović has had an underwhelming pre-season but the tables could turn with a good performance against Milan.

Real Madrid's striking situation is heavily dependent on Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Bernabéu. Los Blancos have been chasing the French superstar for quite some time now and see the 22-year-old as a long-term successor to Karim Benzema.

However, the deal is not even close to being completed this summer as Real Madrid wait for Mbappe to become a free agent next summer. In such a scenario, Luka Jović could be an ideal backup for Karim Benzema, who is approaching his 34th birthday.

