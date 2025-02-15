Real Madrid star linked with move to surprise La Liga club in the summer amid contrast saga: Reports

Sevilla are eyeing a Bosman move for Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, according to Fichajes. The Spanish utility man has entered the final six months of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal.

Vazquez has been a key squad player under Carlo Ancelotti in recent seasons. His ability to operate as a right-back as well as a right winger has served the club well.

This season, the 33-year-old has appeared 30 times across competitions, registering two goals and five assists. Vazquez has covered admirably for Dani Carvajal following the latter's ACL injury last October.

However, with the LaLiga giants hot on the heels of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vazquez's future remains in doubt. Sevilla are keeping a close eye on the situation and are planning to prise him away.

The Andalusian club are looking for cost-effective measures to strengthen the squad this summer. The Spaniard's contract situation makes him a lucrative prospect.

Sevilla are enticed by the player's versatility, as well as his trophy-winning experience. Vazquez has won the league on four occasions and the Champions League five times, among others, during his time with Los Blancos.

He could instantly improve Garcia Pimienta's team should a move come to fruition. Vazquez could also be tempted to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in search of regular game time at the end of the season.

Can Real Madrid sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer?

Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid are apparently confident of securing Trent Alexander-Arnold's signature this summer, according to recent reports. The Englishman's contract with Liverpool expires in less than five months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Speaking recently to Sky Sports, former Reds and Los Blancos manager Rafa Benitez advised Alexander-Arnold to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"For an offensive defender in an offensive team, you have more chances to make assists and to create situations in attack that will be good for him as a player. He is doing that at Liverpool so it is not a surprise but with Real Madrid you can guarantee he will do that for years," said Benitez.

He continued:

"As a Liverpool fan you will say if he stays it is much better because he will give us something special but if he goes, as a Real Madrid kid all my life, it will be good for Real Madrid and him."

The 26-year-old has registered two goals and seven assists from 32 games this season.

