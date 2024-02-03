Real Madrid star could miss Atletico Madrid clash after feeling unbearable pain in Getafe win - reports

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger is a doubt for the upcoming derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (February 4).

The Germany international was substituted at half-time of his team's 2-0 LaLiga win over Getafe on February 1. According to Diario AS (h/t @MadridXtra on X), he is feeling unbearable pain after a suspected thigh injury and will not be at his 100% for the Madrid derby.

Even if Rudiger plays, the report adds, it would be for a limited period of time. When quizzed on the former Chelsea centre-back's fitness, Ancelotti said in his pre-match presser (h/t ManagingMadrid):

"He [Antonio Rudiger] has improved a lot and we expect the same today. We will evaluate it tomorrow and make a decision. It’s a knock on a muscle that is not so important, but we have to evaluate it. He will be in the squad. And tomorrow I will decide if he plays or not."

Rudiger has been ever-present in Real Madrid's backline this season, featuring in 30 games across competitions and helping them keep 13 clean sheets. He also made his presence felt in the first half against Getafe, completing 92% of his 38 passes, winning one tackle and duel each with a 100% success rate, and making three recoveries.

The German's fitness issue comes at a time when Real Madrid are already without David Alaba and Eder Militao, who are sidelined with ACL injuries. The Brazilian defender is expected to return in late April while Alaba is believed to be out for the rest of the season.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti previews 'important' clash against Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that the upcoming derby against Atletico Madrid — the third in the space of a month — is an 'important' one for Real Madrid.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, via the aforementioned ManagingMadrid source, the Italian tactician said:

"It’s another important match, the third time we’ve played each other in a short space of time. They have always been competitive, evenly matched, spectacular. Tomorrow it will be the same. The match has an importance... it’s good to be back at the Bernabéu. It will help us tomorrow."

The first Madrid derby of 2024 took place on January 10, when Real Madrid won 5-3 (A.E.T) in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals. They eventually won the trophy, beating Barcelona 4-1 in the final four days later.

Los Colchoneros then got the better of Los Merengues in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on January 18. The game entered extra time after the score was tied at 2-2, where goals from Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme ensured a priceless win for Atletico (4-2 A.E.T).

Real Madrid are the current league leaders with 57 points from 22 matches, leading Atletico, who are third, by 10 points.

