Real Madrid star misses training as injury crisis continues - Reports 

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham missed training on Friday (May 2) after picking up a minor muscular issue the previous day, according to Relevo (via TBR Football). Los Blancos' medical department, however, aren't too concerned about the matter and see the Englishman's absence as a precautionary measure.

The reigning LaLiga champions have suffered this season due to numerous injuries. Eder Militao is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, while David Alaba has endured a stop-start campaign due to various fitness issues.

Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy are all out for an extended time after undergoing surgeries. In such a scenario, Bellingham's recent injury trouble will only add to Real Madrid's woes.

Los Blancos are out of the Champions League and lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España finals. The league remains their only chance of securing silverware this season, though they will also compete in the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer.

Real Madrid are second in the league table after 33 games, four points behind the Catalans. The bitter rivals will face off for the fourth time this season at next weekend's El Clasico in LaLiga.

Having lost all three previous meetings in the 2024-25 season, Los Blancos will be desperate for Bellingham to be fit for the game. The Englishman appeared 43 times in the entire 2023-24 campaign, while he has already played 47 games this season.

The 21-year-old hasn't missed a game due to fitness issues since last September, but his involvement in this Sunday's (May 4) Celta Vigo league game is now in doubt. The upcoming five games could make or break Real Madrid's season as they fight to defend their league title.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Liverpool midfielder this summer?

Alexis Mac Allister

Real Madrid are ready to offer €90m for Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Argentine has been in fine form for Liverpool in recent times and has apparently forced the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to take note.

Los Blancos are expected to sign a new midfielder this year, with Luka Modric already in the twilight of his career. The Croatian midfielder's contract expires at the end of next month, and he will turn 40 in September.

Mac Allister has been identified as a possible long-term replacement for Modric. The LaLiga giants are hoping that a blockbuster offer can convince Liverpool to let the 26-year-old go.

