Real Madrid star ready to sign new contract and stay at the club - Reports

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio is reportedly ready to stay back at the club and extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, as per journalist Manu Sainz.

The Spanish midfielder, who is also versatile enough to play in attack, has been rumored to leave Los Blancos for quite some time. His lack of game time and failure to cement a starting XI spot further fuelled the rumor mill. Asensio made his feelings known about the lack of regular football under Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Multiple clubs, including European giants like Arsenal, Barcelona, and AC Milan along with Newcastle United, have been tipped to sign him as a free agent in 2023. However, as per Sainz's report, Asensio now seems set to sign an extension at Madrid.

The Spaniard has registered two goals and laid down two assists in 12 games this season. The issue for Asensio could be the fact that 11 of those 12 appearances have been substitute appearances, leaving him with just one start this season.

His only start came in the 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on October 25. The Spaniard started on the right flank for Los Blancos.

Asensio has struggled to find a place on the wings with Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior in great form at the moment. The Spaniard's contract is set to expire in 2023.

Real Madrid handed first loss this season after Leipzig masterclass

Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the new season came to an end with a defeat in Europe last night. RB Leipzig scored thrice past Los Blancos at the Red Bull Arena to end their unbeaten run this season.

The Bundesliga side scored twice early in the game to race to a 2-0 lead. Vinicius pulled one back to go 2-1 in at half-time. Both sides added one goal each to finish the match 3-2.

Despite their defeat, Real Madrid are still at the top of the standings with 10 points to their name. They have already secured qualification for the next round. Los Blancos are also at the top of the table in La Liga with 31 points from 11 games.

