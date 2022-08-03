Real Madrid star receives 'unthinkable' offer from Sevilla to leave club: Reports

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has emerged as a transfer target for Sevilla. The veteran defender has become a bit-part player at the Santiago Bernabeu and has just one year left on his contract. Los Blancos could therefore opt to part ways with him this summer.

According to El Nacional, Sevilla are desperate to make some defensive reinforcements before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1. The club sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa for €31 million and Jules Kounde to Barcelona for €55 million.

The duo's absence was felt during Sevilla's 6-0 demolition at the hands of Premier League giants Arsenal during a pre-season friendly last month. Lopetegui's side will therefore be keen to sign a top-quality defender in the coming weeks. The LaLiga giants have identified Nacho Fernandez as a potential option.

The Spaniard rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before making his debut for the club's first team during the 2010-11 campaign. He has gone on to become a crucial member of Los Blancos squad. He has made 275 appearances in all competitions, helping the club win three LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, and five Champions League titles in the process.

He enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring three goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side and helping them complete the LaLiga and Champions League double. However, he was behind David Alaba and Eder Militao in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger's arrival is likely to diminish Nacho's playing time even further. He could therefore be open to a move away from Real Madrid this summer. Sevilla manager Jule Lopetegui helped integrate Nacho into the Spanish national side prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He is therefore aware of the Real Madrid defender's abilities and could offer him a prominent role in Seville. However, reports suggest the 32-year-old is keen to be a 'one-club man' and could therefore opt to stay with Carlo Ancelotti's side and take on a bit-part role next season.

Real Madrid are likely to focus on moving some deadweight in the coming weeks

Los Blancos have signed French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and German defender Antonio Rudiger. The club have focused more on parting ways with fringe players to raise funds, create space in the squad, and reduce their wage bill.

Gareth Bale, Isco, and Marcelo left the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Luka Jovic joined Fiorentina this summer after a torrid three-year spell with Los Blancos.

As per Football Espana, Mariano Diaz is also keen to leave Carlo Ancelotti's side. The Columbian was on the fringes of the club's squad last season. He has attracted interest from Celta Vigo.

The LaLiga champions could also look to part ways with Nacho. The veteran defender is unlikely to be a regular starter next season.

