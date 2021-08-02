Real Madrid star refuses to sign a long-term contract due to concerns over his form - Reports

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has refused to pen a long-term contract with the club due to concerns regarding his form in the future, according to Spanish outlet ABC Deportes (via Managing Madrid).

Los Blancos are set to offer a two-year deal to the French international which he is expected to sign. The reason for not signing a deal until 2024 is that Benzema does not want to become a burden for the team which made him the star he is today.

📝 @Benzema will renew his Real Madrid contract until 2023 in the next few days. He was offered a contract until 2024, but he refused as he doesn't want to be a burden on the club if his performances decline and he'll have an easy way out of the club. [@abc_es] 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/d1aY0aqBEh — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 1, 2021

Karim Benzema is currently 33 years old and is slowly approaching the twilight of his career. Despite his age, Real Madrid still consider him their primary source of goals and are ready to tie him down for at least another two seasons.

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid back in 2009 from Lyon and has gone on to score more than 250 goals for the club. However, due to his age, Benzema fears loss of form in the long run, thus refusing to sign a two-year deal.

According to the aforementioned source, Karim Benzema is expected to take a 10% wage cut for the 2021-22 season and a further 15% wage cut for the 2022-23 season. This is mainly due to Real Madrid's financial issues caused by the ongoing global pandemic.

Karim Benzema's current Real Madrid contract runs until the summer of 2022 and he is expected to sign only a one-year extension.

Real Madrid will need to replace Karim Benzema in the near future

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's main source of goals ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Juventus in the summer of 2018. However, due to his age, Los Blancos will have to find a suitable replacement sooner rather than later.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé. Similar to compatriot Benzema, Mbappe also has a contract running until the summer of 2022.

Club president Florentino Pérez is looking to sign Mbappe to become the club's new Galactico player who could lead the line for many years to come. However, PSG are willing to offer Mbappe a new deal as they do not want their star forward to leave on a free transfer.

Real Madrid are set to offer Karim Benzema a new contract until June 2023, as planned since May. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid



Real want Benzema to extend the agreement as he’s considered ‘untouchable’. https://t.co/5rmNwaPI93 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021

