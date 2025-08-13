Real Madrid star Rodrygo sends message on social media amid rumors linking him with switch to the Premier League

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 13, 2025 12:45 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes has shared a message on social media amid rumours linking him with a move away from Real Madrid this summer. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu hangs in the balance after dropping down the pecking order of late.

Rodrygo saw his importance diminish under former manager Carlo Ancelotti in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign. The Italian manager was replaced by Xabi Alonso at the end of May, but the 24-year-old's situation with Los Blancos has shown little improvement.

Rodrygo was barely used at the FIFA Club World Cup, registering just 92 minutes of football from three games, only one of which was from the start. He was an unused substitute in Real Madrid's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.

Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants are willing to let the Brazilian leave for €100m this summer. While Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the player for a while, Manchester City are apparently the frontrunners in the race, with Rodrygo open to a move to the Etihad as well.

The player started Los Blancos' pre-season game against WSG Tirol on Tuesday, August 12, from the bench, before replacing Vinicius Junior in the second half. Rodrygo had an impressive cameo, even scoring the fourth goal in the 4-0 win.

After the game, the Brazilian shared a series of pictures on social media, with the caption:

“Let the 25/26 season begin.”
Rodrygo is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028.

Have Real Madrid identified Rodrigo Mora as Rodrygo's replacement?

Rodrigo Mora
Real Madrid want to move for Rodrigo Mora if Rodrygo Goes leaves the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes. Los Blancos have sprung into action amid rumours linking the Brazilian ace with Manchester City this summer.

The Cityzens have apparently identified Rodrygo as a possible replacement for Jack Grealish, who moved to Everton this month. Despite the Brazilian's recent struggles, he remains a wanted man this summer, and the LaLiga giants are apparently preparing for his exit.

Should Rodrygo end up leaving, Real Madrid will move for Mora to take his place. The Portuguese is versatile enough to operate in an attacking midfield role, which could make him an asset under Xabi Alonso.

Mora has been quite impressive for Porto since breaking into the first team last season. He is under contract until 2030, so the transfer could be a costly affair.

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
