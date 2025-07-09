Real Madrid star sets strict condition if he has to reject offers from Arsenal and PSG – Reports

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo has reportedly imposed a strict condition to stay at Real Madrid amid transfer interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite having a strong start to his career at the Bernabeu, Rodrygo's importance in the squad has decreased since last season.

The Brazilian forward is no longer a regular starter for Real Madrid, especially with the presence of superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham. With Xabi Alonso replacing Carlo Ancelotti as head coach, things have further changed for Rodrygo. The forward has played only 92 minutes in three appearances for Los Blancos in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

According to AS (h/t Madrid Universal), Rodrygo will only continue at Real Madrid if he is given regular playing time under new coach Xabi Alonso. The Brazilian is reportedly not the first choice, even as a substitute, with youngsters like Endrick, Arda Guler, and Gonzalo Garcia ahead of him. However, the forward is being patient about the situation, whilst waiting for an opportunity to shine.

Amid exit rumors, Rodrygo does not have a dearth of takers across Europe. Premier League giants such as Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested in his services. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also eyeing his situation. Therefore, the Brazilian could ask for guarantees of more gametime to reject their lucrative offers.

However, the aforementioned report claims Rodrygo is not pushing for an exit move as of now, but things could change soon if he does not remain a part of Xabi Alonso's plans.

When Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso commented on Rodrygo's future amid Arsenal interest

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts on Rodrygo's future at the club. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I know what happened at the end of the season, which was not easy, but he took some time off, which did him good. We talked about it, and I see him wanting to have fun, especially by making the most of his quality. We talked about it, we shared it, and now it's time to put it into practice."

It remains to be seen if Xabi Alonso relies more on Rodrygo next season, if he decides to stay. However, Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay over Los Blancos' asking price of around €90 million to sign the Brazilian this summer. Arsenal are in dire need of reinforcements in the attack, especially after missing out on Nico Williams.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are also keen on signing Rodrygo with a lucrative deal on the table. However, the Brazilian will reportedly prioritize moves to the Premier League if he chooses to leave Real Madrid this summer.

