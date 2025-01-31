Real Madrid star turned down 'blank cheque' offer from Premier League giants last summer: Reports

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes reportedly turned down a 'blank cheque' offer from Manchester City last summer, according to El Chringuito TV. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu was subject to speculation at the end of last season.

Rodrygo was outstanding for Los Blancos in the 2023-24 campaign, amassing 18 goals and eight assists from 52 games across competitions. His efforts helped the LaLiga giants win the league, the Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana.

However, Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid over the summer raised questions of the 24-year-old's involvement in the team. The situation prompted clubs across the continent to sit up and take note.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had just lost Mbappe on a free transfer and apparently wanted Rodrygo to take his place. Meanwhile, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City also had their eyes on the Brazilian.

City apparently took things a step further and were ready to offer the player a salary of his choice to make the move to the Etihad. However, Rodrygo turned them down, reaffirming his commitment to Los Blancos.

The player is under contract with the LaLiga giants until 2028 and reportedly has a €1bn release clause. Recent reports have suggested that Al-Hilal have already offered the Brazilian a deal worth €300m to move to the Middle East. Their proposal apparently includes a €40m per-year salary, but the player has turned them down as he is happy at Real Madrid.

Will Real Madrid offload Vinicius Junior this year?

Apart from Rodrygo Goes, clubs from Saudi Arabia have long had their eyes on Vinicius Junior as well. Vinicius has gone from strength to strength of late at Real Madrid and is now one of the club's most important players.

His efforts have already earned him admirers in the Middle East. Saudi clubs were eager to prise him away last summer, but Los Blancos held firm.

However, Vinicius' suitors from the Middle East are refusing to back down and continue to dream of prising him away from the Santiago Bernabeu. It was recently reported that they are willing to hand Real Madrid €300m to let him go.

They are also planning to offer the 24-year-old a five-year contract worth €1bn to convince him to join them. However, Melchor Ruiz has stated that Los Blancos have no desire to let Vinicius go and will only consider an offer if the player requests to leave.

