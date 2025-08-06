Real Madrid star wants to fight for his place in the team, hopes to follow Vinicius Jr's footsteps: Reports

Endrick reportedly wants to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid. He wants to follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr.

Ad

Los Blancos completed the signing of Endrick from Palmeiras last summer for a reported fee of €47.5 million. He started just eight games across competitions under Carlo Ancelotti. He made 37 overall appearances, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

Endrick then suffered a hamstring injury and didn't feature in Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup campaign. During the competition, La Fabrica striker Gonzalo Garcia emerged as an able striker for the club. He scored four goals and provided one assist as they were eliminated in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ad

Trending

Hence, speculation grew that Endrick could leave the club this summer in search of playing time. However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported on his Here We Go podcast that the Brazilian striker will stay at Real Madrid. He wants to follow in his compatriot Vinicius' footsteps.

Vinicius joined Los Blancos from Flamengo in 2018. He struggled to make a big impact in his first two seasons at the club, especially in terms of finishing. However, he has become a key player for Los Blancos since then, scoring 106 goals and providing 83 assists in 322 games. He's helped them win two UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

Ad

Real Madrid's academy star to receive No. 9 shirt this season: Reports

Gonzalo Garcia is set to receive the No. 9 shirt for the upcoming season at Real Madrid over Endrick. He will be promoted to the first team after his impressive performances under the new manager, Xabi Alonso.

Garcia started all six of Los Blancos' games at the Club World Cup and scored in four of them, providing an assist in another. After his goal in their 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg in the group stage, Alonso compared Garcia to the legendary striker, Raul. He said:

Ad

"I had no doubts about Gonzalo. What he's doing isn't a surprise. He's done it many times at Castilla. At least for him. He's the typical number nine, who knows how to wait for his opportunity, who moves well. I'm very happy for him. He has Raul qualities in his movements. There are no decisions regarding the start of next season."

Garcia will succeed Kylian Mbappe in taking the No. 9 shirt at Real Madrid. The Frenchman has taken the No. 10 shirt following Luka Modric's departure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More