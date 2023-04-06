Real Madrid star willing to do whatever necessary to reunite with Zidane at PSG: Reports

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Merland is reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to potentially reunite with Zinedine Zidane at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Frenchman was signed from Lyon in the summer of 2019 at the behest of Zidane and made 70 appearances across competitions in two seasons under him. However, the story has been different for him under Carlo Ancelotti.

Mendy has started just 14 La Liga games this season, largely due to a lack of competition in his position. As per El Nacional, the Italian tactician considers him expendable, and Real Madrid could sell him for a fee of around €50 million.

Christophe Galtier's job at the Parc des Princes isn't secure, especially after PSG's elimination from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last month. Apparently, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is in talks with Zidane over a potential switch.

If the three-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager joins Les Parisiens, then Mendy will apparently do everything it takes to reunite with him. The 27-year-old, however, could find it hard to leave Real Madrid for PSG.

Apparently, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is not willing to negotiate for the player with the French club due to the transfer saga involving Kylian Mbappe last summer. In such an instance, the only way for the Ligue 1 giants to sign him would be through paying his €250 million release clause.

Real Madrid want to sign PSG superstar but on one condition - reports

Mbappe has 31 goals and eight assists in 34 club games this season.

According to AS (h/t Real Champs), Real Madrid want to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but only as a free agent.

The Spanish giants came close to signing the French superstar last summer when his previous contract at the Parc des Princes expired. However, he turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the last moment and signed a new deal with PSG.

Mbappe's current contract with the French outfit runs out in the summer of 2024 if he doesn't take up the option to extend it for another season. Real Madrid are not interested in entering into any potential negotiations with PSG for the former AS Monaco forward.

They could use a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The 35-year-old does not have a quality backup in Madrid, which could force Los Merengues to look for a new signing in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes